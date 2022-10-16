The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) is no doubt changing the course of leadership in Nigeria and Africa as a whole by grooming disruptive leaders.

SPPG is an unconventional school of the research-anchored #FixPolitics initiative that is designed to transform the quality of political and public leadership in Nigeria and the rest of Africa. The innovative leadership school is invested in developing a massive pipeline of value-based and disruptive thinking political-class equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and mindset to solve complex leadership problems to reposition Africa in the 21st Century.

Undoubtedly the world suffers from the rapid emergence of a complex myriad of political, social and economic problems that require a leadership revolution to solve. The “normal” that societies once knew no longer exists with global risks like health pandemics, financial and economic crises, climate change, political upheavals within and between countries and on the other hand the opportunities of revolutionary technologies and innovations. The rapidly materializing and future risks and opportunities instruct a sharper focus on political and public leadership.

Nowhere is 21st Century quality leadership most relevant than Africa and best exemplified by the SPPG which commenced in Nigeria in 2020 with an Africa-wide focus that starts by establishing the School in Senegal in 2023 as well as 6 other countries afterwards. The 10-month long multidisciplinary and unconventional curriculum spans topics on politics, ethical leadership, strategic management, gender, equity and social inclusion, economics and economic policy, human capital development, technology and development, trade, sectoral issues for accelerating development, environment and climate change, security, transparency, accountability, good governance, and institution’s building.

The SPPG has a strong tradition of evidence-based governance which is rooted in the findings of the #FixPolitics research by Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili as Richard von Weicker Fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy. Empirically, the study concluded that the dismal performance of public leadership in Africa is the primary cause of the classic “paradox of plenty” whereby the continent with abundance of natural and human resources is also the poorest, lagging behind other regions on every measurable indicator of human and economic development.