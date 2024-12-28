Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Balogun-Savage popularly called Tiwa Savage has hinted at retirement after the release of her next album.

Tiwa hinted in her Instagram story on Saturday morning that she was “tired”, adding that she has tried her best.

“This might be my last studio album. I am tired, I don try,” she wrote.

She, however, did not reveal the title and release date of the album.

Tiwa broke even after releasing her breakout single ‘Kele Kele Love’ in 2010 and established herself as one of the most prominent names in the Nigerian music industry.

In 2018, Savage became the first female African artiste to win Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

In 2019, she signed a major deal with Universal Music Group.