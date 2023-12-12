The Global President, Our Lady’s Old Girls Association, Ile-Ife (OLOGAFE), Dr. Yetunde Akinluyi, has affirmed that there was an urgent need for an infrastructural intervention for the sustenance of quality education in public and mission schools in the country, requiring partnership with the government to mitigate the tide of decadence.

She made this disclosure at the international maiden convention of Our Lady’s Girls High School, Modakeke-Ife, held in Lagos recently.

Akinluyi buttressed that identifying the challenges made the alumni association embark on projects that will impact the learning and living standards of the students.

She said, “We have renovated the administrative block, we have a lot of scholarships for the girls, with provision for books, the building of the library, renovation of perimeter fencing, constructed a sick bay, provision of water and soon we will actualize the CBT centre in the school.

“We are taking this as a social service and giving back to our roots, as we got the best while we studied back then as we want to be impactful. All these are to boost the academic pursuits and enhance learning in a conducive environment.”

In his remark, Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, represented by the Special Adviser on Education, Hon. Sunday Komolafe, stressed the importance of alumni associations to the infrastructural development in the educational sector in the state.

He lauded Our Lady’s Old Girls High School, Modakeke-Ife, Osun State, for being a vibrant and formidable partner in the education sector in the provision of infrastructure and embarking on intervention projects to support government’s efforts.

He, however, canvassed for more collaboration from alumni associations while leveraging their experience and expertise in the private sector.

According to him, the state government has embarked on a massive renovation project and supply of education materials to improve the education sector and foster a sound background that will lead to an industrial revolution in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses, and Artificial Intelligence.

On her part, public health practitioner, Dr. Mories Atoki, urged women folks to take advantage of nature, diet, and ways of life by engaging in physical activities, as science has proven it helps improve lives.

Attendees at the event included the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education/Tertiary Studies, Hon. Ajani Oluwole, representing

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashir Obasa, and Arc. Roti Delano, amongst others.