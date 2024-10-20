Advertisement

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s healthcare sector have urged the leveraging of digital health initiatives for tackling challenges within the system.

The stakeholders gave the advice yesterday at a National Stakeholders Roundtable on Digital Health, in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, a senior health specialist at the World Bank, Dr. Olumide Okunola, stressed the importance of digital health initiatives in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

He said “Digital health when supported by robust public financing and collaboration across sectors, holds the key to improving Nigeria’s healthcare system and achieving UHC.”

He noted that challenges such as governance, data integration, and infrastructure must be addressed to create a sustainable system.

Okunola also emphasized the need for public financing and cross-sector collaboration.

In her address, the president of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Dr. Pamela Ajayi, noted accessibility, affordability, and efficiency as major hurdles in Nigeria’s healthcare system.