Founder/chief executive officer of CleanCyclers, Ambassador Otto Canon, the deputy governor of Cross River State and co-founder Obudu Conservation Centre, Peter Odey, Netanela Duke, Jonathan Wragg and other experts have called for global funding of climate change from financial institutions to positively impact the people and the planet towards achieving sustainable development.

The clamour was the core of dialogue during the recent Global Sustainability Summit held at the House of Lords, London, organised by the CleanCyclers, a global sustainability initiative in collaboration with other global partners, to address pressing environmental challenges and promote sustainable solutions.

Odey, who established a ministry of sustainable development in the state, said that Cross River is evidently upholding the practice of sustainability and circular economy at high standards, adding that the state has also set up green police which to a large extent ensures that trees are not cut, waste is disposed properly, and defaulters are penalized.

In a statement via electronic mail, the convener of the Global Sustainability Summit, Amb. Otto Canon, expressed his heartfelt concern regarding the unsustainable practices of corporations and governments around the world and called for actions that inspire others to embrace sustainability as a way of life.

He said, “The summit served as a platform for dialogue, igniting a collective passion for sustainable action. Participants exchanged knowledge and experiences, addressing urgent climate action, renewable energy revolutions, and sustainable finance.

Keynote speeches delivered impassioned calls to action, inspiring attendees to embrace sustainability as a way of life.

“The Global Sustainability Summit and Awards 2024 was more than a gathering; it was a clarion call for change. With participants hailing from diverse backgrounds and industries, the event underscored the universal relevance of sustainability and the urgency of collective action.

“In the wake of the summit, the world stands at a crossroads. It is up to each of us to choose the path of sustainability, for in our collective actions lies the power to shape a better world for all.”

The sustainability summit also attracted notable personalities such as the first lady of Kwara State, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Charlot Magayi, Sonia Dunlop as well as other delegates to discuss on harnessing renewable energy for climate action. It culminated in an awards ceremony, recognizing exemplary contributions to the sustainability landscape.