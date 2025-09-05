Maritime and trade stakeholders have commended the elevation of Muhammad Babandede to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) of Customs by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

Stakeholders described Babandede as a reform-driven officer who has consistently demonstrated excellence in revenue generation, trade facilitation and anti-smuggling operations across commands he has headed.

A senior agent, Ikechukwu Onyema, said Babandede’s promotion was well deserved, noting that his career trajectory reflects consistency in reforms and innovations. “As pioneer Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Lilypond Export Command, he transformed the unit into a vibrant hub for non-oil exports, significantly boosting the federal government’s diversification agenda,” the expert stated.

Another industry player, Chukwu Onyeachi, recalled that at the Lekki Deep Seaport Command, Babandede introduced measures that streamlined operations, reduced bottlenecks and boosted revenue. “These reforms strengthened investor confidence in the port and positioned it as a competitive gateway for trade,” he said.

Babandede combined strict enforcement with trade facilitation at the Onne Command to achieve record-breaking revenue collections and anti-smuggling successes. Official statistics showed that under his leadership, the command generated N859.9 billion between May 2024 and July 2025.

Beyond revenue generation, Babandede was commended for his leadership in intercepting illicit cargoes. The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, praised him and his team for professionalism and diligence, describing the seizures as national security.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to the officers of the Port Harcourt Area II Command for their relentless efforts in safeguarding our nation,” Adeniyi said. “Your dedication to duty and your commitment to the fight against smuggling are commendable. These seizures were made in strict compliance with customs laws concerning concealment, false declaration and the importation of prohibited items.”

Adeniyi emphasised that Babandede’s efforts in intercepting contraband worth about N200 billion were not only a Customs success but also a safeguard for the nation’s security and economy. He called on Nigerians to support the Customs Service with intelligence, stressing that national security was a shared responsibility.

“This is not just a Customs issue – it is a national security concern that affects every Nigerian. We are therefore calling on all patriotic citizens to assist us in this crucial endeavour. Your information, no matter how small, could be the key to preventing a potential catastrophe,” Adeniyi stated.

The Customs CGC reiterated his commitment to strengthening intelligence networks, enhancing inter-agency collaboration and ensuring that smugglers face the full weight of the law. “I want to assure all Nigerians that the Nigeria Customs Service will continue to be a formidable force in the fight against smuggling and the illegal importation of harmful goods. We will remain steadfast in our duties to ensure that our nation remains a safe place for all to thrive,” Adeniyi said.

LEADERSHIP reports that ACG Babandede recorded a total of N859bn as revenue and intercepted different contraband worth N200bn between May 2024 and July 2025.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Theophilus Duniya, disclosed this in a document on Thursday analysing the tenure of Muhammad Babandede as the Customs Area Controller of the command.

According to the document, the command in the last 15 months under the leadership of Babandede intercepted various contraband, including assorted rifles, ammunition, expired pharmaceuticals, fake drugs and even banned substances such as codeine, tramadol and others.

“Since he took over in May 2024, the command generated over N860bn from import and intercepted contraband worth over N200bn.

“The command in May 2024 generated N47.421bn, N62.342bn in June, N62.847bn in July, N47.725bn in August, N49.502bn in September, N64.683bn in October, N51.795bn in November and N50.820bn in December 2024.

“In 2025, the command generated N61.489bn in January, N62.371bn in February, N66.709bn in March, N54.312bn in April, N64.034bn in May, N56.349bn in June and N57.518bn in July, making a whopping N859bn in 15 months as CAC of the command,” Duniya said.

Giving details of the interceptions recorded within the period under review, Duniya mentioned that the seizures included 544 assorted rifles, 112,500 rounds of ammunition, over 75 million tablets of tramadol, over 14 million bottles of cough syrup with codeine and over 50 million tablets of other dangerous expired medicines, all with a duty paid value of over N200bn.