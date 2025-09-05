Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Friday enjoined Muslims to shun bitter partisanship and unite for a greater cause.

Governor AbdulRazaq gave the admonition in a Maulid Nabbiy message he personally signed.

“As we commemorate the Maulid today (Friday), I urge the Muslim community to remain committed to the path of guidance, shun bitter partisanships, unite for a greater cause, and shine the light of Islam to the rest of the world.

“As humans with varying experiences and perspectives, it is perfectly in order if we don’t agree on all things every time; yet, that should not make us enemies, disrespect ourselves, or deter us from prioritising things that matter to our collective humanity.

“We should not allow our spectrum of opinions on whatever topic, legitimate as they may be, to tear us apart to the detriment of the message of Muhammad,” the governor said.

He added, “During this commemoration of the noble birth of the Prophet and beyond, let us show our love for him by following his clear message and acting true to his admonitions.”

AbdulRazaq congratulated the Ummah in Kwara State and the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the occasion while beseeching Almighty Allaah to grant Muslim faithful “the blessings, forgiveness, peace, and tranquility that the love of the Prophet brings.”