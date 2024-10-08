Stakeholders have called on the federal government to develop an effective National Transport Policy that would cover the interest of the aviation, sea, rail and road sectors to address the challenges of transportation in the country.

The stakeholders, who stated this at the 2024 Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation (CILT), national conference and annual general meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, also noted that Nigeria needs a transport policy that would be professional based.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, who was the special guest of honour, said transportation and logistics are major enablers of military activities without which the military will not function effectively.

He also lamented the inability of the country to have intermodal transport facilities that would cover less than 1,000 landmass when a country like China, which has extremely large landmass has modern land, air, sea, rail transport systems to cover the whole country.

Also speaking, the CILT Nigeria president, Barrister Mfon Ekong Usoro said, “The event continues to provide the platform to interrogate and offer solutions to the challenges of logistics and transport in Nigeria within the context of the nation’s desire to operate an integrated transport system that offers efficient, reliable, safe, secure and sustainable transportation choices for businesses and individuals. Achieving these goals will address the logistics and transport infrastructure deficit highlighted in our past conferences.”

Usoro added that supply chain and transportation have found their place in the boardroom and are no longer relegated to the transport department of establishments following the global realisation that efficient supply chains and logistics management are the livewire of sustainable businesses.

“For over a century, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, International and in the case of CILT Nigeria, over six decades have provided the training needs of professionals in the supply chain and transport sector.

We are the only professional Institute in Nigeria offering core courses in logistics and transport. We operate the curriculum and examination materials of CILT International, and successful candidates are awarded internationally recognised professional diplomas.”

The CILT president also called for the development of multiple transport systems for Nigerians to have alternatives when travelling.