The federal government has rolled out the framework for the formal withdrawal of Federal Tertiary Institutions (FTIs) from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The move, endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), was designed to grant the public institutions greater autonomy in handling their personnel and financial management.

In a circular released in Abuja on Tuesday, the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, provided a comprehensive outline of the exit plan for the FTIs. The transition will occur gradually, with payroll for October 2024 still being processed via the IPPIS platform.

However, from November and December 2024 onwards, the institutions will assume responsibility for payroll management, while the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) will carry out verifications and make payments through the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

To ensure a smooth transition, the AGF has directed all FTIs to complete and submit their GIFMIS Enrolment Forms by October 21, 2024. This step is crucial for institutions to gain access to their personnel cost budget lines on the GIFMIS platform. Additionally, employee bank account information must be verified and uploaded to the GIFMIS platform by the same deadline.

The government also instructed FTIs to submit details of any outstanding promotion and salary arrears to the Budget Office of the Federation for processing. Dr. Madein stressed the importance of complying strictly with these guidelines, urging the institutions’ Accounting Officers to ensure all relevant stakeholders were fully informed of the circular’s contents and directives.