Government officials, regulatory bodies, industry players, and stakeholders in the country’s tech space, will convene at the ICT Impact CEO Forum to brainstorm on possible deployment challenges of 5G in Nigeria and ways of addressing them.

The organiser of the ICT CEO Forum, Mr Tayo Adewusi, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said the forum will attract the best industry CEOs and will hold concurrently with the annual Africa Digital Awards (ADA).

Themed: “embracing 5G for a more connected Nigeria” the organiser shared that drivers of the key industries will gather to brainstorm on different topics, including the impact of ICT on their businesses while making projections for the future. Adewusi said the chairman of the occasion is the governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while the guest speaker is the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde. “The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami will be the special guest of honour while the executive vice chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta will present a keynote speech,” the organiser added.It is a must-attend event for those interested in the deployment of ICT to improve efficiency and productivity, Adewusi said, adding that the Impact CEO Forum is expected to attract about 500 participants across all sectors of the economy.