Stakeholders in the field of engineering have urged the local engineers to build capacity to champion the nation’s industrialisation and economic growth.

This was said at the 2022 civil engineering conference. Theme: “Technology acquisition and incubation in a developing economy: The engineering perspective” held at the Nigerian Society of Engineers headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking at the theme of the conference, national coordinator, National Social Investment Programme, Federal Ministry Of Humanism Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nigeria, Engr Umar Buba Binder who was the guest speaker at the conference, advised engineers to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship and also transform knowledge into technology.

He said absolute poverty is eradicated through basic education, basic healthcare, good food and portable water. Therefore, when every man, women, child in the country should have access not just to basic minimum needs but to all the opportunities to lead a happy, safe and fulfilling life.

According to him, the country emerges as a knowledge and a learning society built on values of hard work, honesty, discipline, productivity, sincerity, and a collective sense of purpose

“The engineer conceptualizes, designs, fabricates, builds, controls, upgrades, maintains, improves on processes to enhance quality of living, production and ease of doing things, and therefore triggers economic growth

“It is the demarcating line between industrialized and underdeveloped, rich and poor countries. An index of social development.

“Nigerian engineers have been challenged to make a mark in the world of science and technology while also making scientific discoveries in science and putting the country in the world map of science,” he said.

Earlier, the national chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE), Engr Alan Machu, said that for engineers to build a robust profession that will stand out among the professions, is only when we build on our creation, innovations and experiences

He said, “As engineers, I believe we have invested so much on ourselves, have massive on the job experience, some have record breaking innovations and inventions but we need to document the experiences, innovation, intentions for the greater use of our colleagues.”

In his remarks, by the NICE chairman, Engr Jang Tanko said capacity building activities increase an individual’s knowledge and skills.

He said there is need to build indigenous capacity in many areas whether in the industry or other sectors of the economy.