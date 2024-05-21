Stakeholders have called for ethical practices in organ transplantation in Nigeria.

They spoke at this year’s Living Donor Day organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Clarion Call Care Foundation in collaboration with NISA Premier Hospital in Abuja.

Its founder, Dr Obi Ekwenna, described kidney transplantation as a personal decision and stressed the need for stakeholders as well as the government to regulate organ transplantation to combat illegal trade in human parts.

Ekwenna said, “We are committed to delivering convenient access to exceptional patients’ care by providing advanced kidney transplantation solutions guided by trusted healthcare professionals.”

In his remarks, the founder of Nisa Premier Hospital, Dr Ibrahim Wada, said an awareness campaign is the key to overcoming the escalation of kidney disease in Nigeria.

“Let those who donate kidneys be aware that the key objective is saving lives. They should also understand that the world is watching us and we cannot be at the bottom of the ladder. We can be leaders in this together with the public.

“Nigeria’s kidney transplantation programme can be above board like any other. We need the government to set out guidelines for us to achieve this,” he said.

Also, the vice chairman of the Kidney Transplantation Association of Nigeria, Professor Aliyu Abdu, said the association was working assiduously with the government for a comprehensive approach involving legislation, law enforcement, public awareness, and ethical organ donation.

In his address, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, who was represented by the director and head of the Trauma Unit, Dr Kamil Soretire, identified hypertension, diabetes, chronic infection, and unregulated use of herbal medicines as the major causes of chronic kidney diseases.