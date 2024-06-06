Stanbic IBTC has launched a scholarship programme for about 200 students in the 2023/2024 academic year.

The initiative is designed to support and invest in the educational development of exceptional Nigerian youths.

Through the initiative, scholarships will be awarded to 200 students across the country, thus reaffirming the bank’s commitment to supporting education and providing opportunities for outstanding students to achieve their academic dreams. Building on the success of last year’s programme, this year’s scholarship targets students who have demonstrated academic excellence.

To qualify, students must have a UTME score of 250 and above, at least five credits in O’Level (WAEC or NECO), and proof of admission to a Nigerian federal or state university. The scholarship aims at relieving financial burdens and inspires students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

Stanbic IBTC has also announced that the award ceremony for the scholarship recipients will be a hybrid event, allowing participants to join either physically or virtually. The inclusive approach ensures that students, parents, and stakeholders from all regions can partake in the celebrations.

Speaking on the development, chief executive at Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating that, “At Stanbic IBTC, we strongly believe in the transformative power of education. Our commitment to this cause is clearly demonstrated through our scholarship programme, which is designed to nurture and develop the potential of Nigeria’s youth.

“Our mission is to provide these talented individuals with the resources and support they need to excel academically. We encourage eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity by applying to our programme. This step could be the key to unlocking their academic aspirations and achieving their goals.”

Sogunle further emphasised the importance of the initiative, explaining how the organisation plans to empower young people through comprehensive educational programmes.

He said: “Our efforts aim at equipping young people with knowledge, inspiring innovation, and fostering a spirit of leadership, ensuring they have the necessary tools and support to make positive changes in their communities and beyond.”