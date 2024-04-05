Stanbic IBTC Bank, has unveiled an enhanced version of its Mobile App, optimised specifically for businesses.

The updated App offers a range of new features designed to streamline and simplify digital banking for business owners.

The enhanced Mobile App for businesses provides a comprehensive suite of tools to manage finances efficiently. With an intuitive interface, users can execute transactions seamlessly, transfer funds between accounts, check real-time balances, and manage beneficiaries. The App offers instant access to transaction statements, self-service options, and robust security features to safeguard business operations.

Speaking at the Bank SME Mobile launch held yesterday in Lagos, the chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi said “the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App for business is an updated version of our mobile banking application specifically designed for business clients. It focuses on accessibility, efficiency, and security.”

According to him, we are thrilled to introduce the enhanced Stanbic IBTC Mobile App tailored specifically for our business clients.

“Our goal is to provide businesses with a seamless and efficient platform to conduct their banking activities, including transactions, statement requests, transfers, and more, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.”

He stated that the optimised Mobile App reflects Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to innovation and digitisation in supporting businesses in Nigeria, saying the Bank aims to empower companies to reach their goals and achieve success by offering tailored solutions and enhanced features.

“This App enhancement is a significant step in ongoing efforts to simplify our banking processes and enhance customer experience through technology. With robust security measures and a user-friendly interface, our business clients can now manage their finances more efficiently and confidently,” Adeniyi added.

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Mobile App optimisation for business clients showcases the Bank’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions and positions it as a trusted financial partner for businesses, supporting their growth and success in Nigeria’s dynamic business landscape.