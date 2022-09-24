Starlight Ace Verde Gaming Limited, a gaming corporation set up to advance gaming inclusion in Africa, Thursday, September 22, 2022, launched its betting company in Nigeria, Starbet.

The launching which took place at the office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission in Abuja, saw top members of the organization and the general public in attendance as they witnessed the birth of a new Bookey company.

Speaking during the launch, the Managing Director of the company, Tope Oni, said they were set to provide an unprecedented boost to the young, vibrant, and growing gaming audience in Africa through Starbet — its maiden innovative gaming offering in Nigeria.

Oni spoke highly of Starbet as an inclusive (online and retail) sports betting brand with unmatched benefits for its punters, partners, and the industry at large.

“In the face of the recent economic recession which has left several youths unemployed and underemployed, Starbet would be leveraging Nigeria’s huge football culture as well as strong strategic partnerships to provide Nigerians the opportunity to earn well from what they love.

“Starbet will play a pivotal role in responsible gaming and strive to achieve an appropriate balance between revenue, entertainment, player expectations and corporate social responsibility,” he said.

The Chief Operating Officer of Starbet, Seun Oyeneye, revealed that the conception of the idea was about innovations and ideas that can change the face of sports betting in Nigeria.

According to him, Starbet as a sports betting company would be offering both online and retail gaming services across the nation.

He, however, said the headquarter of the company would be in Lagos Island, Lagos State while also expanding to more cities across every state in Nigeria.

The Head of Marketing, Starlight Ace Verde Gaming, Oluseyi Famade, explained that Starbet was all about innovations and also their passion for change.

He added: “We believe that sports betting goes beyond punting bot to how it impacts lives, builds wealth for individuals, and propels economic growth.

“Starbet has a bouquet of features, gaming options, bonuses, and ongoing promotions, amongst others, which have built up a bigger part of our unique setting propositions (USPs).

“Talking about USPs, we offer Cut 1 and Cut2, Booking Code, On-stick Bet, instant Support, Fastest Payout, High Odds, User-Friendly Platform interface, H2H Statistics, Virtuals, Casinos, Jackpots, and a lot more which we intend to unveil in coming months.

“In addition, we offer a variety of bonuses and promotions, with a mouthwatering signup bonus when a user registers on the Starbet platform, a 100% first deposit bonus, a 230% Accumulator bonus, and payout bonuses, which are available to both new and existing customers.

“Our markets are fully stacked with fresh and exciting sports and games like Football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, snooker, baseball, badminton, table tennis, boxing, MMA, ice hockey, etc.

“We have new and competitive markets that include Asian Handicaps, Team to Score the Most Goals, NBA Specials, Periods, Red & Yellow Cards, Corners, First Goal Scorer, Both team Score, Straight Forecasts, Advancing Doubles, Points, and team to Score the Most Goals and the list is endless. We assure our customers of the best odds, a more flexible and user-friendly platform, and on-time payouts on both weekdays and weekends.

“Players can sign up for a new account by visiting www.Starbet.ng to be a first. Our offline stores are also open nationwide for physical in-shop gaming. A punter can walk into any of our agent shops/outlets across the nation and start winning.

“We are also social savvy; users can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube with @officiaistarbet.”