This year’s edition of LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards scheduled to hold tomorrow at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hotel Abuja would highlight insights and highlight solutions to Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Themed, “An Economy in Distress: Which Way Forward?”, the Keynote Speaker and Chairman of the African Private Sector Summit, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, is expected to examine how Nigeria got into its current difficulties and options for recovery.

Among the distinguished guests expected to attend the event are renowned economists, policymakers, and industry leaders, all poised to lend their expertise and experiences to the discussions.

According to the management of LEADERSHIP newspaper, the conference comes at a critical time as Africa’s largest economy grapples with hyperinflation, unemployment, and sluggish growth.

Providing insights to his lecture, Moghalu said, “In my own view, I don’t think we should waste this crisis. As difficult as it is right away. People are hungry, people are angry. What’s the way forward? I am sharing my thoughts. I hope that you will join us at this great event.”

He promised to interrogate the economic crisis facing Nigeria and how the country should take advantage of this crisis to fix the economy for good.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the “Person of The Year”, who won the award for bracing monumental odds to clinch the APC presidential ticket and subsequently went ahead to win the keenly contested election, is expected to attend.

Other dignitaries expected are Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi who jointly won the “Politician of the Year Award”, with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan; governors; ministers; heads of parastatals at the federal and state levels; captains of industry and the services sector; art curators; and sports administrators; members of military and paramilitary agencies; and members of the diplomatic corps.