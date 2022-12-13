The National Association of Seadogs, the Zuma Deck, Kubwa Chapter has said the state of Nigeria’s health care is worrisome.

Capoon Zuma Deck, Barrister Aplife Adie stated this in Abuja at a free medical outreach organised by the association for the Dei Dei community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said this was part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the National Association of Seadogs.

He said, “Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right for every Nigerian but sadly the state of our healthcare is nothing to write home about. Our hospitals are inadequately staffed, drugs not always available and where they are available are sometimes out of reach of those who need it the most.”

Speaking on the activities in Dei Dei, he said “we are providing free medical services to mostly indigent people in the community. We are also giving them free medicines. It is a full package. It is a full clinic. We have a mini laboratory here to carry out tests.

“We have medical doctors on hand using lab tests to evaluate the patients and also provide prescriptions. We are also providing medication for certain ailments that are commonplace. We have optometrists for their eyes and to give out glasses to deserving persons.