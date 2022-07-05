Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri has again stressed the urgent need to allow the establishment of functional state-owned police across Nigeria, stating that this will address security challenges in the country.

Governor Diri, who spoke at a gala night to end the 2022 Ijaw Diaspora Convention in Newark, New Jersey State in the United States of America, said the operations of state police would end the state of insecurity in the country.

Governor Diri however insisted that the federal government should respect the true dictates of a federal system of government that is fashioned after the US democratic system where equity, fairness and justice remain the order of the day and that the restructuring of Nigeria and devolution of power to the states is a must for the country.

“The security challenges are there in Nigeria and that is why some of us are asking for restructuring of Nigeria. There has to be devolution of powers to the states. Right here in the US, I can see policemen who are not federal but under the jurisdiction of their respective states. That is the federal system. In Nigeria, why can’t we have state-owned policemen. State government should be allowed and that will contribute to security in the country,” he said.

He stated that the current administration in Bayelsa State was investing massively in security to create enabling environment for investments to thrive.

Diri said: “We have been in the US for some days now and have met various groups and institutions for partnerships and investments in the state. Bayelsa State is so blessed in oil and gas but we are redirecting our energies to gas, renewable energy and agriculture among others. The meetings have been very encouraging and positive.

“But for us, we know that security is key and that was why we established the Bayelsa State Community Safety Corps headed by a retired Brigadier-General. We are involving our youth in the security of their localities. Of course, relatively in Nigeria, Bayelsa remains one of the safest states.”

“So, we call on you our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to come and join us attract investment opportunities to your State. Research has shown that we are so blessed with arable lands and interesting to note that we can even plant rice three times in a year. This is big for us.”

Governor Diri used the event to keep the Ijaw diaspora up to speed about development in Bayelsa State including the ongoing construction of the three senatorial roads, the news that was received with excitement.