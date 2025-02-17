The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts on the tax reform bills, which are undergoing their second reading at the National Assembly.

“We remain committed to strengthening democracy, promoting legislative independence, and ensuring good governance across all states of the federation.

The conference notes that the bills, if passed, are expected to strengthen fiscal federalism by empowering states with greater financial autonomy through improved tax collection and administration, enabling them to fund critical infrastructure and public services for sustainable development.”

The conference, in a communique signed by the conference’s director general, Busari Sarafadeen, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin (chairman) Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and issued to pressmen, also emphasised the need for strict compliance with the Constitution and enabling laws in removing state Houses of Assembly presiding officers, if such becomes necessary.

“The conference acknowledges the constitutional provisions for removing presiding officers of State Houses of Assembly. It emphasises that such processes must strictly comply with the Constitution and enabling laws.

“We appeal to all critical stakeholders in Lagos State to respect the independence of the legislative arm and ensure adherence to these provisions for the peace and progress of the state.”

On the crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly, the Conference noted the court judgments affirming the legitimacy of the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly and called on the executive governor of Rivers State, Dr Siminalayi Fubara, and other stakeholders to engage with the duly constituted Assembly to promote stability and progress.

It stated, “Respect for judicial decisions and institutional harmony is essential for effective governance.”