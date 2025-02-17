The federal government, through the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Health, in collaboration with the Israeli Embassy has launched an initiative to bridge the gap in hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery in Nigeria.

Speaking during the Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Symposium, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi Abuja yesterday, the special adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim, described the symposium as a “success story” that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for universal healthcare coverage.

She said, “Beyond the surgeries performed, what matters most is the capacity building. Our healthcare providers have learned new skills, and knowledge transfer has taken place. Even those who could not attend in person were able to participate virtually.

She emphasised that early detection of hepatobiliary and pancreatic diseases is crucial, as many patients currently present at advanced stages. “This initiative is a deliberate and bold step towards ensuring all Nigerians have access to quality healthcare,” she said.

Dr. Ibrahim also praised the Israeli Embassy’s role in the partnership, recalling past collaborations with Israel in capacity building, digitalisation, and healthcare development.

She expressed gratitude to Professor Sadat, who previously worked on medical projects in Nigeria, and to the team of Nigerian and Israeli surgeons, nurses, and anesthetists who participated in the program.

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“Our vision is for Nigeria to become a centre of excellence in medical care. We want a future where people travel to Nigeria for treatment, rather than Nigerians having to seek medical care abroad,” he said.

Ambassador Freeman emphasised that the collaboration is not just about the four patients who underwent life-saving surgery but about building long-term medical capacity. “This is about sharing knowledge, training surgeons, and ensuring that Nigerian medical professionals can perform these procedures independently,” he added.