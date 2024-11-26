The 36 states and the FCT collectively generated N2.43 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) IGR report for 2023.

The latest NBS report released on Monday stated the IGR recorded in 2023, is higher by 26.5 per cent to the ₦1.92tn IGR recorded in 2022.

Lagos, FCT, and Rivers led in IGR collection, generating N815.86 billion, N211.10 billion, and N195.41 billion, respectively, during the period. In contrast, Taraba, Yobe, and Kebbi states reported the lowest revenues, with N10.87 billion, N11.19 billion, and N11.74 billion, respectively.