Ahead of the November 2 local government area elections in Cross River State, the State’s leadership of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has charged voters in the state not to engage in election rigging, political violence, thuggery and acts that are inimical to the development of the State.

IPAC chairman, Engr. Effiom Edet, issued the warning during the flag-off of a sensitisation campaign rally against election rigging, thuggery and political violence in the forthcoming local government polls in Cross River State.

The IPAC chairman stated that no country succeeds in choosing their right leaders in an election that is marred by violence and irregularities.

“Election is not a do or die affair, local government council elections, which is to be conducted by November cannot be a do or die affair.

“We are taking this sensitisation and campaign against violence and thuggery across the three Senatorial districts of the state to educate our people on the subject matter.

“We are here to educate our people on the consequences of engaging in rigging and political violence. Once you rig, you deprive the people opportunity of choosing the right people to lead.

“We are asking residents of the state to come out enmass to cast their vote for candidates of their choice for the local government elections.

“This is why we decided to flag off this sensitisation exercise to let our people know that the electorate should not feel intimidated on that day, but to come out and vote candidates of their choice. Candidates whom they know will attract development to the grassroot,” the IPAC chairman stated.