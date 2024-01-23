The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, issued a warning to officers of the command, instructing them to avoid involvement in leadership politics within the state’s markets.

CP Adeoye gave this directive on Tuesday in response to a protest by traders from Eke Amawbia market in Awka-South Local Government Area. The protesters alleged that Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), DCP Akin Fakorede, supported influential individuals harassing and intimidating their market leaders.

Lawyer to the aggrieved traders’ association, Amawbia Markets Traders Association (AMATA), Mr. Chibuzor Ezenwa, claimed that DCP Fakorede was backing those opposing the association’s president, Mr. David Nwokoye, and hindering their leadership activities. Ezenwa informed CP Adeoye, represented by an officer at the state police command, Mr. Ibrahim Ezekiel, that legal action had been taken against those opposing Mr. Nwokoye’s leadership. Despite this, DCP Fakorede allegedly continued to use SCID operatives to intimidate them.

Some of the rotest placards read: “Our matter is in court, let court decide”; “Deputy Speaker is sponsoring crisis in Eke Amawbia market”; “Police please stop Deputy Speaker from interfering and causing a crisis in our market”, “Petitioners against our president have been suspended by General Assembly of AMATA”, “We love our president, Daniel Nwokoye”.

After a brief meeting with CP Adeoye, Ezenwa revealed that the state police boss had ordered DCP Fakorede and other officers to stay away from market union activities and refrain from interfering in market leadership politics in the state.

Ezenwa expressed satisfaction that no casualties had occurred during the market leadership crisis, attributing this to his legal advice urging clients to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

He said, “After explaining to the CP on the issues, the CP agreed with us that the DC has no power to suspend the President and to instruct him not to carry out his duty”.

Ezenwa gave insight into the market leadership crisis saying, “Despite pending lawsuits they filled against the President, Daniel Nwokoye, they still went ahead to harass him and members of his executive, using Police to stop him from carrying out his lawful duties.

“The marketers are not happy with the DCP directives in charge of state CID, coupled with the fact that the people masterminding the crisis are using armed men to invade the market.

“They first filed a lawsuit at the Awka Magistrate court, praying the court to stop the president from parading himself and carrying out his duty, including holding any form of meeting.

“Again, they proceeded to National Industrial court filing the same suit which is an abuse of court process.

“Meanwhile, the association filled its own suit against the purported suspension letter issued by Transitional Committe Chairman of Awka South Local government area, alleging suspension of the president.

“We’re saying the TC chairman has no power under any written law to suspend the president.”

“Whenever the armed men attacked, the traders usually alert me and I always advise them to avoid anything that can cause choas and security threat but to deploy legal means to solve the problems,”, he stated.