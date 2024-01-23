Troops have successfully rescued four kidnap victims in Kebbi State.

Troops of the 8 Division, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and local vigilantes, had raided a terrorists’ camp in Sabon Gari Village, Shanga Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

During the operation, one terrorist was neutralized, and the troops extricated four kidnap victim, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations 1 Brigade Gusau, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, said in a statement.

He added that security operatives recovered three AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 142 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two pairs of camouflage uniforms.

According to him, all rescued victims, four males, have been reunited with their families.

He said the troops continue their pursuit of the wounded and fleeing terrorists.

