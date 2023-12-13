A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against taking sides or dabbling into the political crisis in Rivers State.

LEADERSHIP reports that there has been an escalating conflict between former Governor Nyesom Wike and incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Rivers State.

Nabena equally cautioned that the President, as a father of the Nation, must not play politics in the Ondo leadership imbroglio.

There has been no love lost between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike over certain political interests in the state, degenerating in the rumples in the oil-rich state.

In a statement released to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, the APC chieftain said the president and the ruling APC must respect the constitution of Nigeria with respect to Ondo and Rivers State.

According to Nabena, President Bola Tinubu must not play politics with the two states but show that he is a democrat and not a dictator.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain stated further: “President Tinubu who believes in the political or social equality of all people and practices the principle of equality of rights must not play politics with River and Ondo states. The constitution of our nation must be recognised and respected at this time in Rivers and Ondo states.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) should also look into the party constitution carefully, bearing in mind that the National Working Committee of our party does not have powers to dissolve an elected chairman and his executive in Rivers.

“We are democrats and not dictators in APC, so we should be mindful of our actions. The implications of this action in River state might be dangerous for our party in the near future if the right thing is not done quickly now, if not, what happened before in 2019 will happen again with litigations here and there.”