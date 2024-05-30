Ad

Engr. Olufemi Sanni is a distinguished Senior Management professional with a remarkable career spanning over 37 years. With demonstrated expertise in Civil Engineering, Project Planning and Implementation, Contract Negotiation, Business Management, and Capacity Development, his extensive experience and deep knowledge have been instrumental in driving profitable businesses and implementing transformative projects worldwide.

Since 2010, Olufemi Sanni has served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Stefolga Group. The group has diverse interests, including construction, speciality vehicle building, consulting, and media. Under his leadership, Stefolga Group has flourished, becoming a significant player in these industries.

Strategic Leadership in Insurance and Telecommunications

Additionally, since February 2013, Olufemi Sanni has been the Chairman of the Board at Hilltop Insurance Brokers. Through strategic alliances with international partners like Gallagher of the UK and SAS Consultancy of Dubai, Hilltop Insurance Brokers provides high-quality services both locally and internationally. His strategic leadership has been pivotal to the company’s growth and success.

Olufemi Sanni is also the Founder and President of PHONEPORT, a pioneering telecommunication service support company based in Abuja, Nigeria. Established in 2005, PHONEPORT became Africa’s first Mobile Phone Repair Assurance & Warranty Company, setting a precedent in the telecommunications industry.

His entrepreneurial spirit is further exemplified by the founding of TECHNOplus Global Resources Ltd in 2004, a consulting firm serving the telecommunications industry in Nigeria. Moreover, he established TECHNOplus Communications Inc. in Toronto, Canada, where he served as President from 1997 to 2004.

These ventures highlight his commitment to advancing telecommunications both in Nigeria and internationally.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the field of Civil Engineering and his leadership at Stefolga Group, Olufemi Sanni was recently conferred with a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) on May 29. The honour underscores his exceptional career and the impact of his work on both national and international levels.

Through decades of dedicated service and innovative leadership, Olufemi Sanni has left an indelible mark on the engineering and telecommunications industries. His career reflects a blend of visionary entrepreneurship and strategic management, fostering growth and development in diverse sectors.