Sterling Bank Plc has partnered the Bedrock Initiative to train youths as part of its contribution towards reducing unemployment in the country.

The training session was conducted during the Owerri Business Week, which held recently with the theme: ‘Gaining Business Momentum.’

Speaking during the programme in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Divisional head, Business Growth and Transaction Banking at Sterling Bank, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, proposed a bottom to top approach as a possible solution to remedying Nigeria’s economic challenges.

He said the efforts aimed at solving Nigeria’s problems should be a bottom-up approach, whereby the led would begin to revolutionize their thinking and mindset about reshaping the country such that the leadership would have no choice than to key in.

Ukachukwu, who was one of the key speakers at the business forum, noted that there were different ways of getting things done, especially by deviating from the conventional way. He urged entrepreneurs and young start-ups to follow their own mind and continue to build.

He recommended that young Nigerians should begin to think of building for tomorrow in order to transform the country, saying “this means that you are building your business outside of yourself. You need not build a business around yourself, but liberate yourself from the business so that your dream would be bigger than you.

“Let your business be around people and service delivery. Also, you should build your business so that it could thrive even after the founder’s death. Think on community service above self,” he said.

The Owerri Business Week is an annual event put together by the Bedrock Initiative with the goal of nurturing business owners to compete favorably within and beyond the country.