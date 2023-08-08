Stock Market Opens Week Positive, Gains N75bn

The domestic stock market yesterday opened the week positive with a gain of N75 billion on investor interest in MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) Plc and 24 others.

Hence, the All-Share Index rose by 138.63 per cent, representing a gain of 0.21 per cent, to close at 65,336.71 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N75 billion to close at N35.555 trillion.

The market positive performance was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; MTNN, Nigerian Enamelware, BUA Foods, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria and Cadbury Nigeria.

This week, United Capital Plc said: “we expect the bullish sentiments in the equities market to persist on the back of the market’s attractiveness over the depressed rates in the fixed-income market.

“Also, we believe the positive sentiments around the new policy direction will continue to drive the rally in the market. Lastly, the recent S&P upgrading of Nigeria’s outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’ would further drive positive sentiments.”

Also, market breadth closed the same with both 25 gainers and losers. Nigerian Enamelware recorded the highest price gain of 9.86 per cent to close at N19.50, per share. Wema Bank followed with a gain of 9.77 per cent to close at N4.72, while University Press rose by 9.73 per cent to close at N2.48, per share.