Nigerian equities market commenced 2025 on a boisterous note, with the overall capitalisation recording a strong N1.25 trillion gain in four trading days.

The market opened for four trading days last week as the federal government declared Wednesday, January 1, 2025, as a public holiday to commemorate the New Year Day celebration.

The All-Share Index declined week-on-week (W-o-W) by 1.42 per cent to close at 103,586.33 points. Similarly, market capitalisation lost N1.25 trillion W-o-W to N63.166 trillion.

Capital market analysts noted that this remarkable start to the year reflects renewed investor confidence and optimism, driven by heightened position-taking in stocks with robust fundamentals and vibrant trading activities marking the beginning of the year.

“The market’s upbeat tone builds on its impressive performance in 2024, during which it achieved a 38 per cent annual gain. The ASI’s rally last week was primarily supported by significant buying interest across key sectors, notably the insurance and consumer goods sectors.

“Investors are positioning themselves strategically ahead of potential earnings growth and anticipated interim dividend announcements for 2024. In tandem, the market capitalisation climbed by 2.02 per cent week-on-week underscores the resilience of Nigerian equities, even amidst persisting economic challenges. Mid-to-large-cap stocks were particularly instrumental in driving this performance, reflecting their strong demand,” they said.

Market activities revealed that the market breadth for the week was negative as 82 equities appreciated in price, 18 equities depreciated in price, while 52 equities remained unchanged. Prestige Assurance led the gainers table by 46.00 per cent to close at N1.46, per share. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals followed with a gain of 45.26 per cent to close at N2.76, while Sovereign Trust Insurance went up by 45.16 per cent to close to N1.35, per share.

On the other side, PZ Cussons Nigeria led the decliners table by 13.79 per cent to close at N25.00, per share.

CWG followed with a loss of 10.83 per cent to close at N7.00, while Union Dicon Salt declined by 10 per cent to close at N7.20, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 2.618 billion shares worth N69.742 billion in 47,953 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.387 billion shares valued at N52.023 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 33,411 deals.

Analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited said, “this robust start to 2025 underscores the growing appeal of the Nigerian Exchange as a hub for portfolio diversification. Sectors such as insurance, banking, consumer goods, and industrial goods saw notable investor interest, with a focus on stocks poised to deliver substantial returns in the near term.”

Looking ahead, Cowry added that, “market sentiment remains bullish, although some profit-taking could moderate gains in the short term. Overall, the outlook for 2025 is optimistic, with expectations of sustained investor confidence and market resilience. Thus, we continue to advise investors to take positions in stocks with strong upsides and fundamentals.”