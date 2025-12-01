Deputy Senate president, Barau Jibrin, has called on security agencies to go after the bandits who have been terrorising some villages in Tsanyawa and Shanono local government areas (LGAs) of Kano State.

Reacting to the bandits’ attack in Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa LGA on Saturday night, Senator Barau appealed to the security agencies to double their efforts and take the fight to the criminal elements who are from neighbouring states.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ismail Mudashir, stated that the incursion of criminal elements into the two LGAs must stop forthwith.

“I have received the distressing report of the killing of a woman and the kidnapping of three persons in Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa LGA of Kano State by marauding bandits from neighbouring states on Saturday night when the villagers had retired to bed.

“This incident occurred a few days after a similar one in Biresawa village, also in Tsanyawa LGA. I, therefore, call on our security agencies, who have engaged the criminals on many occasions in the axis, to double their efforts to rescue these innocent persons and tackle the elements. They should take the fight to them.

“We will not allow these marauding criminals who are on the run from neighbouring states following military operations to destabilise our communities. This incursion into the area must stop forthwith.

“The security of our people’s lives and properties is paramount. No stone will be left unturned in achieving this,” he said.