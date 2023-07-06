Thursday, July 6, 2023
Stop Enticing Youths With Drugs, Gov Diri Tells Politicians

by Leadership News..
10 seconds ago
in News
Diri
Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has implored politicians in the state not to destroy the future of youths by introducing them to drug use during election seasons.

Governor Diri also noted that there is a relationship between hard drugs and crime prevalence.

The governor spoke on Wednesday at a symposium organised by the Bayelsa State Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to mark this year’s World Drug Day at the Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, the State capital city.

He said his administration’s  commitment to eradicating drug abuse was to produce responsible youths that would take over the mantle of leadership of the State.

The Bayelsa helmsman equally said that the focus on education, skill acquisition, empowerment of small and medium scale businesses and other capacity enhancement programmes for  youths was to occupy their minds with gainful ventures and divert their attention from criminal activities.

The governor enjoined all to contribute in efforts toward a drug-free society.

