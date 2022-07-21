The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has come under fire over his alleged “pretense” over the national grid collapse.

Nigeria’s power grid collapsed again on Wednesday as it crashed from the 3,912.8 megawatts that was generated at 6 am to as low as 50MW around 12.23 pm, causing a widespread blackout across the country.

However, Atiku had while reacting to the news of the grid collapse, proposed what he described as “innovative financing” of infrastructure that would facilitate private sector investment in the power sector.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Atiku wrote, “I am reliably informed that there was a total National Grid Collapse at precisely 12:23pm today. This is one collapse too many. It is the 6th time this is happening this year alone.

But in probably responding to Atiku’s s tweet, the African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, knocked Atiku on his Twitter handle, telling him to stop the pretence.

Industry figures obtained from the Federal Ministry of Power in Abuja showed that power generation on the grid had hit a peak of 4,091.6MW on Tuesday.

But this dropped to 3,921.8MW on Wednesday morning, before crashing to about 50MW, a development that led to the eventual collapse of the national electricity grid