In an effort to strengthen effective public service delivery, the Yobe State Government has organized a three-day training workshop for the newly deployed procurement officers and assistant executive officers serving in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as Local Government Councils.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Shuaibu Abdullahi said the training, organized through the Yobe State Bureau of Public Procurement took place in Kano.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Malam Wali, reiterated the critical role of procurement in ensuring value for money and fostering development.

Advertisement

He stressed that effective procurement systems directly impact all aspects of governance from infrastructure and education to healthcare and social services.

Governor Buni tasked the newly deployed personnel to justify the confidence reposed in them, reminding them that procurement is a trust-sensitive responsibility that shapes public confidence in government operations.

Buni encouraged them to conduct their duties with integrity, diligence, and strict adherence to due process.

The Director-General of the Yobe State Bureau of Public Procurement, Alhaji Isma’ila Mai Adamu has while speaking, charged the officers to give maximum attention to the sessions, actively participate in discussions, and apply the knowledge gained in their respective postings.

He commended Governor Buni for prioritizing human capacity development as a catalyst for transparent and efficient governance.

The training was designed to equip participants with contemporary tools and knowledge to navigate the complexities of modern public procurement, especially in an era shaped by digital governance, heightened public scrutiny, and increasing demand for transparency.