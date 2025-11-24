In a tribute that set the tone for an evening of celebration and reflection, the chairman of the Advisory Board of the International Human Rights Commission (Nigeria) and Special Intergovernmental Advisor on Africa, Ambassador Malami Shehu Ma’aji, has commended retired Comptroller of Immigration Service (CIS), Aisha Shehu Nda, for her distinguished career and unwavering dedication to national service.

Advertisement

The retirement ceremony, held at the Grand Central Hotel in Kano, drew a diverse and vibrant crowd of well-meaning Nigerians from all walks of life.

Among the attendees were senior government officials, traditional leaders, civil society representatives, family members, friends, and colleagues of the outgoing Comptroller.

Advertisement

The atmosphere was one of admiration, gratitude, and celebration for a woman whose career has left an indelible mark on the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Ambassador Malami, in his address, praised CIS Aisha’s exemplary service at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Command, describing her as a beacon of integrity, resilience, and compassion. He urged women across Nigeria to emulate her work ethic, selflessness, and commitment to excellence, noting that her legacy transcends the boundaries of her official duties.

“CIS Aisha Shehu Nda has shown us what it means to serve with heart and purpose,” Ambassador Malami said.

“Her contributions to the Nigeria Immigration Service and her mentorship of women and youth are testaments to a life well spent in service to the nation.”

Throughout her career, CIS Aisha was known not only for her operational brilliance but also for her advocacy for gender inclusion and youth empowerment. Her leadership at MAKIA Command was marked by innovation, discipline, and a deep sense of duty. She championed initiatives that improved border security, streamlined immigration processes, and fostered a culture of professionalism within the service.

As she bids farewell to active duty, tributes poured in from colleagues and dignitaries who spoke of her humility, courage, and unwavering commitment to national development. Many recalled her role as a mentor and role model, especially for young officers navigating the complexities of public service.

In her own remarks, she expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Immigration Service, her family, and all those who supported her journey.

“I am deeply humbled by the love and recognition,” she said.

“Retirement is not the end, it is a new beginning. I look forward to continuing my service to humanity in new ways.”

As the curtains closed on a remarkable chapter, the celebration of CIS Aisha Shehu Nda’s career served as a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have through dedication, empathy, and a commitment to doing what is right.

The event featured goodwill messages, and a presentation of awards and gifts to honor CIS Aisha’s legacy.