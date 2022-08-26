The Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (PTAN) has debunked media reports that parents would contribute N10,000 each to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to enable it to call off the ongoing strike.

A statement signed by the national president of PTAN, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, said: “we are not involved in any statements related to donating money to ASUU to call off strike.”

“Our stand since the inception of the strike is for both ASUU and Federal Government to come to an agreement which is to end the strike, but not to contribute money to pay them.

“PTA still insists on negotiation between the Federal Government and ASUU to end the on going strike that is affecting the quality system of education in the country,” he stated.

Danjuma reiterated that there was the need for the government and ASUU to, as a matter of urgency, come together and dialogue in order to end the strike that is frustrating millions of their children.

He also begged the government to rescue all kidnapped secondary school students across the country that are still in captivity.

Danjuma also urged parents to always monitor the movement of their children especially now in order not to join the bad gangs.