Dangote Cement Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, and BUA Cement achieved a total of N894.025 billion in profit after tax in the first half (H1) ended June 30, 2025, driven by strong cement demand across infrastructure and housing markets and sustained pricing strength.

With the construction industry experiencing significant growth, cement companies are well-positioned to capitalise on increasing product demand.

The three players have established themselves as major players in the market, known for their high-quality products and strong market presence.

The N894.025 billion net profit generated by Dangote Cement, Lafarge Africa, and BUA Cement in H1 2025 is about a 252.66 per cent increase over the N253.508 billion generated in H1 2024.

Findings revealed that the current price of a 50kg bag of cement in Nigeria ranges from N8,500 to N10,500, depending on the brand, location, and quantity purchased.

Experts have predicted that the price of cement may remain high through 2025 due to double-digit inflation, rising energy costs, and continuous housing demand. However, government efforts to stabilise the economy and boost local production could help control extreme price fluctuations later in the year.

During the period under review, Dangote Cement recorded a net profit of N580.455 billion, up from N189.904 billion in H1 2024, an increase of 174.06 per cent year over year.

BUA Cement grew its net profit by 428.1 per cent to N180.893 billion compared to N34.254 billion, while Lafarge Africa’s profit after tax up by 352 per cent to N132.677 billion as against N29.350 billion recorded in H1 2024.

Regarding Dangote Cement’s H1 performance, CardinalStone explained that “the Company delivered a strong H1 2025 result, with earnings rising to N520.5 billion, way ahead of its full-year 2024 performance. The result was driven by improved pricing in Nigeria, modest cost growth, and a swing to FX gains, which helped offset continued pressure across Pan African operations.”

It stated that cement prices are expected to remain elevated, while Nigerian volumes should benefit from rising public and private sector demand, alongside growing export activities. It said that “margins are also likely to stay firm, supported by lower material costs, likely reflecting better procurement, input efficiencies and continued progress on energy-saving initiatives.”

Also, Coronation said the “Lafarge Africa delivered an exceptional H1 2025 performance, reporting a profit after tax of N132.7 billion, up 352 per cent from N29.4 billion in the prior year. This marks the Group’s strongest half-year result on record, powered by solid revenue growth, notable margin expansion, and a full reversal of foreign exchange (FX) related finance charges.”

Looking ahead, the Firm stated that “Lafarge is well positioned for a strong second half(H2), with tailwinds from continued infrastructure spending by both the federal and state governments, alongside a recovering private construction sector, pricing discipline, and further gains from energy and logistics optimisation.

“The pending acquisition by Huaxin Cement, expected to close after regulatory approvals, introduces strategic upside via potential plant upgrades, regional integration, and possible changes in how capital is deployed, including investment, expansion, or shareholders’ returns.”

The managing director/CEO of BUA Cement, Yusuf Binji, stated that “BUA Cement delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2025, reflecting the Company’s continued growth momentum and operational resilience. The results affirm the business’s positive trajectory and stakeholders’ confidence in its long-term value.

He disclosed that “when we started at the beginning of the year, we were clear-eyed on our priorities: margin recovery and its sustenance, cost focus and efficiency, and market penetration.”

The chief executive officer of Dangote Cement, Arvind Pathak, said, “We are pleased to report a solid performance in the first half of 2025, underscoring the strength, resilience, and adaptability of our business amidst improvements in key macroeconomic indicators.

“Group revenue grew by 17.7 per cent to N2,071.6 billion, reflecting strategic pricing actions and continued demand for our products across markets. Our focus on operational efficiency and cost containment is delivering tangible results. Group profit surged by 174.1 per cent to N520.5 billion, surpassing our full-year 2024 profit in six months. This remarkable performance is a testament to our disciplined execution, strong cost leadership, and the strategic investments we have made over the years.”