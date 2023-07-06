Student Loan: Reps Warn Tertiary Institutions Against Fees Hike

The House of Representatives has urged public tertiary institutions in Nigeria not to take advantage of the recently introduced Student Loan and Access to Higher Education in Nigeria Act, to increase their tuition fees.

The House also resolved to convene a Legislative Summit on student loan and Access to Higher Education Act with all stakeholders in the education sector.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Terseer Ugbor, member representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State on Thursday at plenary.

Moving the motion, Ugbor said while financial support from family members and relatives was often considered a traditional source for funding higher education globally, recent trends in the past 60 years indicated that governments in both developed and developing countries have in place various Student Loans and Educational Credit Schemes to enable students to borrow towards the funding of higher education.

“Aware that the use of Students Loans and Educational Credit Schemes in most countries of the world is often justified on the grounds that it guarantees greater access to higher education for the less privileged citizens and is further predicated on the notion that education is an investment in human capital which in turn promote individual development, economic growth and national productivity.