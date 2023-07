President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the new text-based app, Threads.

Meta billionaire founder and chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, launched Threads to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Meta said more than 30 people had signed up to its long-awaited competitor to Twitter.

In his first post on Threads, President Tinubu wrote: “My fellow Tailors, Idan has landed.”

Notable Nigerians who have signed up for Threads include; Yemi Alade, Simi, Rita Dominic amongst others.