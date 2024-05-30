Ad

Students of Ogun State origin have commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the housing regeneration programme embarked upon by his administration which saw the pioneer Government Reserved Area (GRA) at Ibarapa Housing Estate giving way for the modern structures.

The students under the aegis of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) said the new housing scheme will not only change the landscape of the state but also positively add to the value of state government assets that sores up the state’s Internally-generated Revenue (IGR).

NAOSS in a statement signed by its National President, Kehinde Thomas, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP, declared that the old and decrepit structures inside the GRAs in Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode and Ilaro, have suffered neglect and maintenance from the successive administrations in the state and as such, required the kind of intervention presently being executed by the Dapo Abiodun led administration.

Thomas praised the governor for not paying lip service to the project as construction work has commenced in earnest in the Ibara GRA, Abeokuta. He added that the project aimed at creating smart cities in the state will further open Ogun to investors who prefer to live, work, and enjoy recreation in the state.

While lauding the Ministry of Housing for enhancing local content development and job creation by engaging local artisans and suppliers of building materials in the project, NAOSS expressed optimism that when the project is completed, it will elevate the state to a higher pedestal of economic growth and development.

Thomas further hailed the incumbent administration in the state for its ability to deliver qualitative but affordable low, medium, and high income housing schemes across the state to bridge the gap of housing deficit, stressing that the GRA Regeneration Programme will no doubt kindle real estate development within and beyond Ogun

The student body, however, urged the state government to ensure the project is completed in record time and subscribers are allocated their property accordingly.

NAOSS also charged the state government with carrying out and completing the GRA Regeneration Programme slated for Igbeba in Ijebu Ode and Ilaro in the spirit of fairness, equity, and justice.