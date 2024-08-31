The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (OYOSUBEB) has concluded oral interview sessions for 8,077 candidates in the recruitment exercise for teachers in the state.

Executive chairman, OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran who disclosed this during a meeting with board members on Friday, recalled that the board recently announced the registration of 50,700 applicants on the official website of the Board for the vacant jobs.

Adeniran noted that while, 45,827 sat for the qualifying examination, only 8,197 candidates scored above 50 marks.

The chairman, who headed the board meeting, explained that the oral interview sessions, which exempted people living with disabilities (PLWDs), started on August 14, 2024, ended on Monday, August 26, 2024.

He, however said the board had scheduled interview dates for applicants with disabilites on September 10 and 11 2024.

Commending Governor Seyi Makinde for the priority placed on education in the state, Adeniran said the board reached the agreement for the date shift for the PLWDs with the Oyo State Agency for People With Disabilities.

The board also ratified that interview session for caregivers would follow on September 12, 2024.

He advised all candidates in the caregiver category to log into their portal for their interview schedule slip, assuring that only the best candidates would be employed.

Adeniran reaffirmed the commitment of the OYOSUBEB to employ qualified teachers as a bedrock for sustainable development agenda, as envisioned by the current administration.

One of the candidates, Gbolagade Timileyin, who spoke in an interview, commended the Oyo State government, through the board for the transparent process.

“I applied as a teacher, and I believe I performed well in the oral test. We thank the government for the gesture,” Mr Timileyin said.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has commended the state government for the transparent and thorough manner with which it has conducted the ongoing recruitment of teachers for primary schools.

The state’s NUT chairman, Comrade Raji Oladimeji described the ongoing teachers’ recruitment as a departure from previous exercises.

The union expressed confidence that the new teachers employed at the end of the exercise would greatly improve the teaching profession in the state, in line with the vision of the present administration.