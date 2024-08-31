Oyo State government has commenced the payment of gratuities to retirees via e-payment to ensure seamless and secured payment process, free from any potential disruptions.

The state’s Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Hon Olusegun Olayiwola, announced this during a three-day symbolic data capturing and e-payment exercise for retirees at the Nigeria Union of Pensioners’ Building in Ibadan.

Olayiwola disclosed that the initiative would involve capturing and validating retirees’ data from June 2014 to December 2014 and June 2019 to December 2019 to start-off, while arrangements to capture other retirees promptly have also been made.

He assured pensioners that Governor Seyi Makinde was fully committed to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with the Oyo State chapter of Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) and other relevant stakeholders to improve the lives of retirees and all citizens of the State.

The state secretary of the NUP, Dr. Olusegun Abatan, underscored the advantages of e-payment for retirees, emphasising its ability to enhance security, accuracy, and speed in the distribution of gratuities.

He lauded Governor Makinde for prompt disbursement of funds for retirees’ gratuities since assuming office in 2019.

In his closing remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Olajide Okesade expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde, the Head of Service and the Commissioner for consistently and promptly disbursing wage awards and other dividends to retirees and civil servants in the state.

He also highlighted the benefits of e-payment to include increased security, faster access to funds, and the elimination of risks and the delays associated with physical checks, such as theft or loss.