Glo subscribers stand a chance to win fantastic prizes in a consumer promotion packaged by the digital company to commemorate this year’s Ojude Oba festival, one of Nigeria’s biggest cultural events.

The promo was unveiled at a pre-event press conference at Ijebu Ode on Friday where Globacom also announced it would again sponsor the festival this year.

The company’s Globacom Regional Activations Manager, Ogun State, Ikenna Aguwuom said the promotion would avail Glo subscribers the opportunity to win 5 tricycles, 10 television sets and 10 grinding machines.

“To win any of these prizes, a new Glo subscriber is required to activate a Glo Sim and recharge with a minimum of N1,500, while existing customers will need to recharge a minimum of N1,000 before the July 8, 2022, to qualify for the draws”, he added.

Aguwuom explained that subscribers who miss the pre-event raffle window could simply spend N5,000 or more at the festival ground on the Glo network to stand a chance of winning any of the prizes.

On why Globacom decided to sponsor the event this year, Aguwuom said: “Our collaboration with the Ojude Oba planning committee is geared towards celebrating the unique tradition of the Ijebu people and at the same time fostering the cause of tourism which Ojude Oba has promoted for more than 100 years. This festival which has gained global recognition, attracts tourists from other parts of Nigeria and the diaspora”.

According him, Globacom is a Nigerian brand that appreciates the rich cultural heritage of the different nationalities and the need to promote the cultures, traditions and beliefs that bind all the nation’s peoples together.

The coordinator, Ojude Oba planning committee, Dr. Fassy Adetokunbo Yusuff, expressed gratitude to Globacom, whom he described as a ‘partner of choice, for its consistency in sponsoring the festival for the past 16 years.