Subsidy: 1 Million Households To Get Free Food In Ondo 

Ondo State Government has announced plans to give free food packages to 1 million households across the 18 local government areas of the state as one of its plans to give succor to workers and others feeling the pinch of petrol subsidy removal.

Apart from the distribution of food, the state government also announced the return of free shuttle buses for students starting from resumption in September, till December 31st.

Addressing journalists in Akure, the state capital on Thursday, the Chairman Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, disclosed that the government has also planned to give an unconditional cash transfer of N10,000 for three months to selected vulnerable persons in every local government area of the state.

Akinterinwa who is also the state commissioner for finance, hinted that all pensioners in the state, both at local government and the state will get N10,000 each starting from this August till December 2023.