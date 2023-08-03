Notorious Serial killer Shot Dead By Police In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command, on Thursday, confirmed that its operatives shot dead one Wisdom Akpan, one of the most deadly armed robbers and a serial killer in the State.

Akpan was notorious for killing not fewer than 13 persons, among many other atrocities, in the last couple of months.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, said the dead kidnap kingpin had been on the wanted list of the Police and was trailed by security intelligence until he met his waterloo.