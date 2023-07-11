Subsidy: Fubara Rolls Out Free Bus Transport For Rivers Commuters 

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, rolled out passenger buses for free intra-state transportation for people as part of his administration’s interventions to cushion the high cost of living occassioned by fuel subsidy removal.

Fubara represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, unveiled the 17 luxury buses in Port Harcourt to convey commuters on designated routes in the state capital and beyond in fulfillment of a promise made to organised labour weeks ago.

The governor said: “Our administration was aware of the challenges faced by the populace as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy. Consequently this scheme flagged off today is a deliberate intervention of Rivers government to mitigate effects of the economic challenges.

“We charge operators of these buses to be committed, dedicated and show due diligence in the operation and maintenance of these buses, same way we call on the public, end users of this scheme to conduct selves in decorum to ensure maximum benefit from the opportunity.

“For us (government) we owe you (Rivers people) what is happening today because you voted us and gave us the mandate to lead your government. This is a gift from the government you elected. And many more gifts will come your way.”