Subsidy: NEC Considers N702bn For Civil Servants’ Allowances

The National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday unveiled plans to provide relief measures for workers and vulnerable groups in Nigeria to cushion the effect of petroleum subsidies which has led to increased cost of living.

During its inaugural meeting under the current administration, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the presidential villa, NEC announced the formation of a committee tasked with developing a framework for organising and distributing relief measures within a two-week timeframe.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, accompanied by four of his colleagues, disclosed that the council explored the possibility of securing funding from the World Bank and London partners to implement a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) programme for vehicles.

The initiative, he noted, aims to reduce fuel prices in the country.

He said NEC deliberated on other recommendations, including the one by the organised labour for N702 billion consequential adjustment on allowances as well as the about N23 to N25 billion monthly they requested to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.