As part strategy to cushion the effects of subsidy removal, the federal government on Monday deployed 20 eco-friendly CNG buses to Oyo State.

The Project Director and CEO of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, Engr. Executive Officer who expressed delight to set the pace for the CNG platform programme, said their visit to Oyo State was to fulfill the promise made by President Bola Tinubu during campaign.

He noted that the deployment of CNG buses in the country was to address issues affecting Nigerians, particularly on petrol importation, among others.

According to Oluwagbemi, the deployment is targeted at ending the era of enriching the rich alone who he described as ‘cabitocrat’, for the benefit of everyone, stressing that CNG is a source of fuel that is abundant in Nigeria to ameliorate hardship.

He said, “Ibadan for generation has always been attractive since it was founded and it’s a place where commerce thrive and a state of secret billionaires.

“This is to show and demonstrate that Oyo State is indeed Asiwaju and a place to first launch the CNG initiative.

“President Tinubu is asking us to use our gas to thrive transportation, industries, produce more foods and fertilizers, as well as other things that will make life easier for the people.

“We are beginning to do the right thing, but this requires us to taste some pains. We can’t go back to subsidise our own impoverishment. As a team, we are determined to show our commitment.

“We are here to present 20 buses as sustainable partnership with Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS) to generate income because they are assets. So, we need more Dikkos so that we can run more sustainable mass transit. We can effectively ensure that the future of Oyo State is more brighter as well as Nigeria.”

Speaking during the handling over ceremony held at the PTS Conference Room, the Chairman and Sole Administrator of the Oyo State’s Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS), Salami Dikko expressed gratitude to the federal government and Pesident Bola Tinubu over the laudable initiative.

He maintained that the CNG was the best approach to solve transportation problem in the state, stressing that Governor Seyi Makinde was keying into the project to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Dikko however urged the Pi-CNG to provide additional 100 CNG buses to cover more routes in Oyo State.

In his goodwill message, the Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Environment, Engr. Ademola Aderinto, noted that CNG was far cheaper form of energy, adding that the initiative would give a longer and healthier life as it will also preve