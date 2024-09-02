The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the death of a notorious thug, Abba Bala Burakita.

Burakita died after he succumbed to injuries sustained during a violent clash with rival gangs in the Dorayi area of Kano.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, police intervened in the gang fight at Dorayi, a notorious stronghold of Burakita.

It disclosed that following the confrontation, Burakita was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and for leading a gang that had been terrorising the local community.

However, the statement indicated that Burakita who was taken to Murtala Hospital later died at the facility from his injuries.

The deceased was known as one of the most-feared gang leaders in the Dorayi neighbourhood, a reputation that made him a target of multiple police operations.

His activities, along with those of other local thugs, had long disrupted the peace in Dorayi, prompting numerous complaints from residents who had repeatedly called on authorities to take decisive action against gang violence in the area.

The unrest and insecurity caused by Burakita and his gang were among the reasons the Kano State Government approved the construction of a new station in Dorayi to enhance police presence and response times, aiming to restore order and ensure the safety of residents.

SP Kiyawa reiterated the police force’s commitment to maintaining peace and order in Kano, particularly in areas affected by gang violence.