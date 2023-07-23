Subsidy Removal: I Have Been Vindicated – Adebayo

Given the biting effects of the increase in fuel pump price due to removal of subsidy, would you still label those criticising the removal of subsidy hypocrites?

There are two types of people who criticise the subsidy removal. Some of them are hypocrites and some are consistent. Those who criticised subsidy removal like me and other people, they have grounds to criticise the programme. But those who supported anyone and any platform that said they would remove the subsidy from day one are hypocritical. Once you agreed to throw a five year old child from the 10th floor of a building, you cannot say I am surprised the child broke the limbs. There is no way you will implement the policy they are implementing now that you are not going to have the same consequences. Economics does not admit cheating. You can cheat in politics, you can inflate your numbers in politics, but when it comes to economics, you can’t. You have to take the right policies. If you don’t take the right policies, the consequences of wrong policies will follow.

When we are talking about hypocrisy, the hypocrisy didn’t start with the labour unions, hypocrisy started with President Tinubu himself who opposed former President Goodluck Jonathan when he had a smaller amount of subsidy adjustment and all of them went on the streets against it. And when they came to power, they went in the opposite direction and finished everything once and for all. It is not a political statement when you say people are hypocritical. We predicted all this. We were discussing it then. Nobody can pretend that they are not aware that it will affect factor cost, if it affects factor cost? It will affect the cost of living. If it affects the cost of living, more people will go into poverty. Just look at the position they took before and look at the position they are taking now. There is nothing new in what has happened, it is just the natural consequence of the action. And that was why during the presidential debate, we were pushing for an alternative view that they should not do it, but they have done it now, nothing has surprised me at all. Intact, it appears this might just be the beginning except drastic steps are taking to go off that line.

Talking about drastic steps being taken, what steps would you recommend, considering that the government is also taking steps about palliatives?

First, we should stop misusing the word palliative. With N8000 with this carry over which is from the existing 2023 budget. The carry over is the byproduct of a plan the Buhari administration left behind as to how they would manage the subsidy removal. Even this £800m from the World Bank was negotiated by the past government. Policy watchers shouldn’t behave as if they didn’t know that it was in the offing. It appears the government is not aware of what we call monetary neutrality. When you have no food, you have no means of transportation, when you have no medicare, throwing money at you is not going to increase the number of service providers, it is not going to increase the value of real goods in the market. What it is going to do is that there would be wastage, the money will not be well used. When the money gets to the end user, it is useless to them in the real terms because it does not have goods to chase with the money. In the end, it may cause a little bit of inflation.