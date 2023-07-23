The EU Election Observer Report: Separating Fact From Fiction

So much has been said and written since the release of the report by the European Union Election Observer Mission. Ordinarily, it won’t be in my place to interrogate the credibility of the process that the European Union Election Observer Mission used for their report on Nigeria’s 2023 election. But it is important that as a participant election observer and as someone who has invested so much in our electoral process, we must take time to educate Nigerians on elections and the electoral process.

We cannot continue to allow public commentators to discuss elections from the perspective of ignorance of the electoral process and the electoral law. Nigeria is one place where people who are ignorant of a particular issue discuss such issues with so much passion and unless such ignorance is corrected by those who have the right information, we may never make progress as a nation.

First, it is important to start by saying that Nigeria has a long history and relationship with the European Union and its Election Observer Mission, which is the EOM that comes to observe our elections from time to time. I have no quarrel with this relationship, but the bigger questions are; what is the driving motive for the EU to always think that we can’t do it well or that there is always a need for them to come and help us. At what point are we going to get to where they think we can do it for ourselves.”

Are there EU Election Observation Missions to American, British or French Elections? Why does the EU think that they have to come to Africa every time there is an election? While it is okay to do what, I refer to as desktop arrangement, which is a means of gathering information, however, the sensitivities, the objective conditions of the reality that is on ground is something that foreign election observer missions cannot be arrogant about.

Of course, there are arguments to the suggestions that the EU should have a say in our elections since they provide funding support for INEC. First is to look at the percentage of the financial support. And this is very important. Because when we hear support, is it 2 percent or 1 percent? The whole donor support for the country, what does it amount to?

Unfortunately, as a people, perhaps because of our colonial history, when we have an election, if the EU does not speak, then every other person that has spoken does not matter because they made a financial contribution?